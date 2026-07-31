All Roads Reopened on Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area

Baton Rouge, Jul 30, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has reopened Blount Road, Annie’s Lake Road and Dobbs Bay Road at Richard K. Yancey Wildlife Management Area (WMA). These roads were closed due to flooding.

Richard K. Yancey WMA includes over 70,000 acres in lower Concordia Parish and is located approximately 35 miles south of Ferriday on Louisiana Highway 15.

For more information about the WMA, visit the Richard K. Yancey WMA webpage or contact the Lafayette Region at 337-262-2080, Schuyler Dartez at sdartez@wlf.la.gov, or Arthur Hebert at ahebert@wlf.la.gov.