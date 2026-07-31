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LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. James Parish

Baton Rouge, - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred in St. James Parish on July 25.

The body of Austin R. McKee, 32, of Vacherie, was recovered from the Brazan Canal in Vacherie after he was involved in a single vessel boating incident.

Agents responded to a single vessel boating incident in Brazan Canal around 10 p.m. on July 25. Agents learned that McKee was the operator and only occupant in the vessel at the time of the incident.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vessel was travelling west on the canal when the vessel left the waterway and struck a tree.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the leading investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. McKee’s body was recovered from the scene and turned over to the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

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LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in St. James Parish

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