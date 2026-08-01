Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to Meet Thursday, August 6

Baton Rouge, Jul 31, 2026

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, located at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.

Agenda:

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

3. Roll Call

4. Approval of August 6, 2026 Agenda

5. Adoption of July 1, 2026 Commission Meeting Minutes

6. Commission Special Announcements / Personal Privilege

7. Enforcement Report, July 2026 – Captain Ryan Faul, Enforcement Division

8. Receive and Consider a Resolution Urging the Department of Interior to Maintain a Rule that Protects Easements in the Prairie Pothole Region

9. Receive and Consider a Declaration of Emergency to Set the Opening Date for the 2026 Fall Inshore Shrimp Season – Konner Lockfield, Marine Fisheries Biologist

10. Receive and Consider a Notice of Intent to Establish Closures of Certain Waters Associated with the 2027 Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program – Konner Lockfield, Marine Fisheries Biologist

11. Receive and Consider a Resolution in Support of the Department’s Request for an Exempted Fishing Permit for Greater Amberjack to the Secretary of Commerce – Chris Schieble, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Fisheries

12. Receive Public Comment

13. Adjournment

A live audio/video stream of this meeting will be available via Zoom. Public comments will not be accepted via Zoom. View and register for the webinar here.