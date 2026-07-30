Social Services Board Vacancy - Apply by August 29, 2026

The North Carolina Social Services Commission will make one appointment to the Granville County Board of Social Services. The Social Services Commission will consider nominations at a future meeting.

The nomination period is scheduled from July 29, 2026, to August 29, 2026. Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 29, 2026. You may obtain a Nomination Form from the local department of social services office (DSS) or online by using this form (PDF).

The form must be fully completed by the nominee, signed, dated, and returned. Forms may be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the address below.

Danielle Upchurch

N.C. Social Services Commission

2401 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C. 27699-2444

Email: Danielle Upchurch at NCDHHS