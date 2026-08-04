Adult Crafternoon Richard H. Thornton Library August 12, 2026 @ 6:00 pm

Join us for community crafting! Learn a craft with our reused material. Bring your own project or get inspiration from our Makerspace (free, donated items of many crafting varieties).



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