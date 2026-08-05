Summer Civic Leadership Interns Recognized by Board of Commissioners
During the Granville County Board of Commissioners meeting on August 3, 2026, the 2026 Summer Civic Leadership cohort gave a presentation with highlights from their work with Granville County this summer.
Each student gained valuable work experience and learned more about county government and their community. These interns also worked on several projects and made a genuine contribution to county government operations.
This year’s cohort included:
- Zaniyah Crutcher: Rising Senior at J. F. Webb High School
- Tyler Jastrow: Rising Junior at Granville Early College High School
- Amy Santana Morales: Rising Junior at Granville Early College High School
- Dasha Williford: Rising Senior at Vance Charter School
2026 marked the twenty-fourth cohort of high school interns sponsored by the Board of County Commissioners. Thank you and best of luck this coming school year to Zaniyah, Tyler, Amy, and Dasha!
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