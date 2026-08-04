Data Centers and the Granville County Land Development Ordinance

On August 3, 2026, the Granville County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing to and approved an amendment to the Land Development Ordinance to establish a clear framework for considering data center uses. The purpose of the amendment is not to predetermine the outcome of any future proposal. Rather, it is to provide greater clarity, transparency, and consistency in how data center projects are evaluated under the County’s zoning regulations. The Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of the proposed text amendment at their meeting on July 16, 2026.

Why is the Amendment Needed?

The County’s current Land Development Ordinance (“Ordinance”) does not specifically address data centers. As a result, the Ordinance provides no zoning framework tailored to this type of use.

When asked how a data center would be considered under the current Ordinance, the Planning Director concluded that a data center would likely be reviewed under the Ordinance’s “designed group development” provisions because data centers are not otherwise identified as a distinct land use. However, those provisions were not created specifically for data centers and provide limited guidance regarding the unique considerations that can accompany large-scale data infrastructure facilities. The existing Ordinance therefore requires decision-makers to evaluate a modern and rapidly evolving use through a category that was not designed for that purpose.

The proposed amendment is intended to provide greater clarity for property owners, County staff, appointed boards, elected officials, and members of the public by establishing a zoning framework specifically designed for the consideration of data center uses.

What is Being Proposed?

The proposed text amendment would create a process under which a data center could only be considered on property that has been zoned to the County’s general industrial district (I-2) and is then zoned into a conditional zoning district specifically designed for data centers.

This approach provides two levels of review, each of which is a separate legislative rezoning decision.

First, the property must be zoned or be rezoned to the County’s general industrial district (I-2). Data centers are significant infrastructure and economic development projects that are generally more comparable to industrial uses than to residential, agricultural, or neighborhood-scale commercial development.

Second, the property would need to be rezoned into a conditional zoning district specifically designed for data centers. Conditional zoning is a planning tool expressly authorized by North Carolina law that allows the County to evaluate a particular project on a particular site and consider site-specific commitments and conditions as part of the rezoning process. This step allows the review process to focus on the actual proposal before the County rather than relying solely on generalized regulations.

If a data center use ceases in the future, the other permitted uses in the I-2 district would be allowed on the property unless restricted by the conditional zoning approval or the property could be rezoned.

Why Use Conditional Zoning Rather Than Extensive Technical Regulations?

Staff has intentionally recommended a framework that focuses on land use compatibility and site-specific review rather than an extensive set of highly detailed technical standards.

Data center technology continues to evolve rapidly. Standards that may appear appropriate today could quickly become outdated as technology, infrastructure design, energy systems, and operational practices change. In addition, many matters frequently discussed in connection with data centers, including environmental regulation, utility service, energy infrastructure, telecommunications systems, and other technical issues, are regulated in whole or in part under state and federal law. Local governments in North Carolina possess zoning authority under Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes, but that authority is not unlimited.

For these reasons, staff believes the County is best served by establishing a flexible zoning framework that focuses on matters clearly within local land use authority while allowing site-specific concerns to be addressed through a legislative conditional zoning process. This approach allows each proposal to be evaluated on its own merits, in its own location, and in light of the facts presented at the time of review.

What Role Does the Board of Commissioners Play?

A central feature of the proposal is that it preserves the authority of the Board of Commissioners.

Under Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes, rezoning decisions are legislative decisions made by elected officials. The Board of Commissioners retains the discretion to determine whether a proposed zoning district is appropriate for a particular property after considering the application, public input, planning considerations, consistency with adopted plans, and other relevant factors.

The proposed amendment establishes a clear process through which future proposals may be considered, while preserving the Board’s legislative role and allowing each proposal to be evaluated based upon its own circumstances.

Why is Staff Recommending This Approach?

Staff recommends this framework because it combines clarity, flexibility, transparency, and accountability.

The proposal replaces reliance on a rarely used zoning category that was not designed specifically for data centers with a zoning framework tailored to the use. It utilizes planning tools expressly authorized by North Carolina law, provides a more transparent process for applicants and the public, allows site-specific concerns to be considered through conditional zoning, and preserves the Board of Commissioners’ discretion to evaluate each proposal individually.

Most importantly, the proposed amendment recognizes that data centers are a unique and evolving form of development. Rather than attempting to create a rigid set of technical regulations that may become outdated or extend into matters beyond the County’s regulatory authority, the proposal establishes a framework that allows future projects to be evaluated through an open public process using well-established zoning tools authorized by North Carolina law.

The purpose of the amendment is not to encourage or discourage data centers. The purpose is to ensure that, if a data center proposal is presented to Granville County, the County has a clear, transparent, and legally sound framework for evaluating that proposal and determining whether it is appropriate for the community.