Accepting Applications for the Franklin County Planning Commission

About the Planning Commission

The Governing Body created the Franklin County Planning Commission by the adoption of Resolution No. 23-91, which was passed and adopted on December 23, 1991 and published on December 27, 1991.

The membership consists of nine members serving staggered three-year terms of which the majority of the members shall reside outside the corporate limits of any incorporated city in Franklin County. Members are appointed by the Governing Body in September of each year and take office at the next regular meeting of the Commission. The Governing Body shall fill vacancies by appointment for the unexpired term. No person may serve on the Commission for more than two (2) consecutive full terms.

Karen Harris -- Vice Chair

Scott Hornbuckle

Brandon Livingston

Jennifer McMahan

Susan Moore

Donna Hines Rayson

Louis Reed -- Chair

Brent Rodina

Kenneth Stottlemire

Meetings

The Franklin County Planning Commission meetings are held on the third Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m. in the Franklin County Commissioners Meeting Room, Annex Building, 1418 S. Main St., Ottawa, KS. The Study Sessions are held on the second Thursday of each month on an as needed basis.

View 2026 Meeting Schedule

Agendas & Public Notices

View agendas and public notices for the Franklin County Planning Commission in the Agenda Center.

Interested in Serving on the Planning Commission?

Franklin County is accepting applications for two openings on the Planning Commission.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 18.

If you're interested in serving your community, we encourage you to apply here.