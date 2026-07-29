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Motor Vehicle Office Closed Aug. 5 for Required State Training

The Franklin County Motor Vehicle Office will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 5, while staff attend required training for state motor vehicle system updates. The office will reopen during normal business hours on Thursday, Aug. 6. We appreciate your patience.

For more information about Motor Vehicle, visit https://www.franklincoks.org/220/Motor-Vehicle

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Motor Vehicle Office Closed Aug. 5 for Required State Training

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