BLZ Fire Skids Introduces the Guardian 80 Electric UTV Fire Skid

Fire Suppression Skid Slip On Skid Unit

The new Guardian 80 combines an 80-gallon tank, BLZ Redline™ electric pump, and Fight-Finity™ charging system for all-day wildfire response.

The Guardian 80 delivers more water, longer operating capability, and the simplicity of electric pumping with our Fight-Finity™ charging system keeping crews ready in the field.” — Will Parker

ROANOKE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLZ Fire Skids has announced the release of the Guardian 80™, a new electric UTV fire skid designed for fire departments, utility companies, forestry crews, ranches, municipalities, and landowners who need greater water capacity without giving up the maneuverability of a utility vehicle.

Built around an 80-gallon water tank and the company's high-output BLZ Redline™ electric pump system, the Guardian 80 expands the BLZ product line with a larger-capacity firefighting platform for wildland response, brush fires, prescribed burns, structure protection, and rapid attack operations.

As wildfire seasons continue to grow longer across much of the United States, many departments are investing in equipment that can reach fires before they grow beyond initial attack. UTV-mounted firefighting systems have become an increasingly valuable resource for accessing trails, fence lines, wooded terrain, utility rights-of-way, parks, and other locations where full-size apparatus cannot easily operate.

The Guardian 80 is designed to take advantage of that mobility while providing additional water capacity for longer operating times in the field. Its welded skid frame, heavy-duty hose reel, operator-focused control layout, and compact footprint allow it to be installed in many popular utility vehicles, including the Polaris Ranger and Can AM Defender.

Like every electric BLZ Fire Skid, the Guardian 80 is powered by the company's BLZ Redline™ pump system and advanced LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology. The electric platform eliminates pull starts, carburetors, gasoline engines, and many of the maintenance items associated with conventional fire skids while providing instant pump operation whenever water is needed.

A defining feature of the Guardian 80 is BLZ Fire Skids' exclusive Fight-Finity™ onboard charging system. While the UTV is running, the system continuously recharges the battery pack, allowing the firefighting system to remain powered throughout the workday. Rather than planning around charging cycles, operators can focus on the job at hand while the vehicle helps keep the system ready for continued operation.

The Guardian 80 comes standard with 125 feet of 3/4-inch firefighting hose, an adjustable spray nozzle, a heavy-duty hose reel, onboard battery system, and smart charger. The BLZ Redline™ pump delivers up to 16 gallons per minute, providing the flow needed for wildfire suppression, mop-up work, structure protection, and rural fire response.

"We designed the Guardian 80 for customers who wanted more water capacity without sacrificing the simplicity and reliability that BLZ Fire Skids has become known for," said Will Parker of BLZ Fire Skids. "The combination of the BLZ Redline™ electric pump and our Fight-Finity™ charging system gives operators a firefighting platform that's ready to work from the moment they arrive on scene."

Every Guardian 80 is designed and assembled in Roanoke, Alabama. BLZ Fire Skids manufactures electric and gas-powered firefighting systems for UTVs and trucks used by fire departments, volunteer departments, utility contractors, forestry professionals, industrial facilities, agricultural operations, and private landowners throughout North America.

The Guardian 80 joins the company's growing lineup alongside the Scout 45 and Ranger 60, offering customers another option based on vehicle size, water capacity, and mission requirements. As electric firefighting equipment continues to gain acceptance throughout the industry, BLZ Fire Skids remains focused on developing practical systems that reduce maintenance while delivering dependable field performance.

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