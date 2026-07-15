BLZ Fire Skids Ships Ranger 60 Electric Fire Skid to Louisiana Fire Department

Fire Suppression Skid BLZ Fire Skid Ranger 60 Wild Fire Skid Unit

The company's most popular UTV fire skid is headed to Lowry Fire Department, delivering electric fire suppression with FightFinity™ onboard charging.

The Ranger 60 has become our most popular model because it delivers the capacity, portability, and reliability agencies and landowners need while staying ready through our FightFinity™ system. ” — Coty Yarbrough

ROANOKE , AL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLZ Fire Skids, a leading manufacturer of electric firefighting skid units for UTVs and utility vehicles, has shipped another Ranger 60™ electric fire skid to Lowry Fire Department in Louisiana, continuing the company's growing presence among fire departments, forestry agencies, municipalities, and private landowners across the United States.

The Ranger 60 has quickly become BLZ Fire Skids' most requested model, offering a balance of capacity, portability, and professional-grade performance. Designed to mount on most popular side-by-side utility vehicles—including Polaris Ranger, Can-Am Defender, Kubota RTV, Kawasaki Mule, and similar platforms, the 60-gallon firefighting system provides rapid response capabilities in locations where larger fire apparatus may be unable to operate.

The Louisiana shipment follows another Ranger 60 unit recently prepared for deployment to the USDA and a national park forestry agency in Idaho, highlighting increasing demand for compact wildfire suppression equipment capable of protecting remote properties, infrastructure, and public lands.

Unlike conventional engine-driven fire skids, the Ranger 60 utilizes BLZ Fire Skids' proprietary FightFinity™ onboard charging system. Operators simply connect the included charging harness to their utility vehicle, allowing the skid's LiFePO₄ battery system to automatically recharge whenever the vehicle is running. This eliminates concerns about maintaining battery charge between deployments while providing approximately six hours of standalone runtime when disconnected from the vehicle.

Built with an internally baffled, all-polymer tank, the Ranger 60 is engineered for durability in demanding environments while resisting corrosion and reducing overall weight. The system also features BLZ Fire Skids' in-house hose reel capable of holding 125 feet of ¾-inch hose, allowing operators to quickly deploy water wherever it is needed.

Beyond its onboard water supply, the Ranger 60 is also fully draft-capable. The system can pull water directly from ponds, lakes, rivers, creeks, swimming pools, or other auxiliary water sources, allowing operators to refill the tank in less than ten minutes when water is available nearby. This capability significantly extends operational effectiveness during wildfire response, prescribed burns, agricultural operations, and property protection.

The Ranger 60 is designed for a wide range of users, including fire departments, forestry agencies, utility companies, municipalities, ranchers, farmers, large property owners, and homeowners seeking dependable wildfire preparedness equipment.

"As more departments and landowners prepare for increasingly demanding fire seasons, we're seeing the Ranger 60 become the model customers choose most often," said Coty of BLZ Fire Equipment. "Its size fits nearly any side-by-side, and with our FightFinity™ charging system, it's always ready when the operator is."

BLZ Fire Skids specializes in electric fire suppression technology that combines rapid deployment, simplified maintenance, and dependable performance without relying solely on traditional gasoline-powered firefighting equipment. The company's expanding lineup includes systems designed for UTVs, trucks, municipalities, forestry professionals, and private property owners throughout North America.

Wild fire Skid Headed to Louisiana

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