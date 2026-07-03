BLZ Fire Skids Ships Electric UTV Fire Skids to Idaho to Support Wildfire Response

Ranger 60 UTV Fire Skid

American-built electric UTV fire skids featuring LiFePO₄ battery technology are headed to Idaho to strengthen rapid wildfire response capabilities.

We're proud to build American-made firefighting systems that give first responders, landowners, and utility crews a reliable tool for protecting lives, property, and natural resources.” — Will Parker

ROANOKE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLZ Fire Skids has shipped several electric UTV fire skids to Idaho, where they will be used to support wildfire response efforts during this year's fire season.

As wildfires become more frequent across the western United States, many fire departments, utility companies, ranches, and landowners are adding smaller, more mobile firefighting equipment to their fleets. UTV-mounted fire skids allow crews to reach trails, fence lines, utility easements, and wooded areas that larger fire engines often can't access quickly.

BLZ Fire Skids designs and builds electric firefighting systems for UTVs and trucks at its manufacturing facility in Roanoke, Alabama. The company's equipment is used by fire departments, forestry crews, utility contractors, agricultural operations, municipalities, industrial facilities, and private property owners throughout the country.

The company's electric fire skids are powered by LiFePO₄ (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries instead of small gasoline engines. That means operators don't have to deal with pull starts, fuel cans, carburetors, or routine engine maintenance before heading into the field. The systems are ready to pump water as soon as the vehicle is in position.

Every electric BLZ Fire Skid also includes the company's Fight-Finity™ onboard charging system. As the UTV is driven between locations, the battery pack is recharged from the vehicle, allowing the firefighting system to remain ready throughout the day without relying on scheduled charging stops. For crews covering large properties or responding to multiple calls, that means less downtime and more time on the job.

The units shipped to Idaho were built for the type of work where mobility matters most. Whether responding to spot fires, supporting prescribed burns, protecting rural property, or working along utility rights-of-way, compact UTV-mounted systems give operators the ability to get water where it's needed without waiting for larger equipment to arrive.

"We built BLZ Fire Skids to solve real problems in the field," said Will Parker of BLZ. "Our goal has never been to build another fire skid. We wanted to build a system that's simple, dependable, and ready to work every time someone turns the key."

While electric systems are the company's specialty, BLZ Fire Skids also manufactures gas-powered fire skids for customers whose operations call for a traditional engine-driven platform. Offering both options allows customers to choose the equipment that best fits their vehicle, workload, and operating environment.

Every fire skid is designed and assembled in Roanoke using corrosion-resistant polymer tanks and components selected for durability in demanding conditions. The systems are available for UTVs, pickup trucks, and other utility vehicles, including popular platforms such as the Polaris Ranger.

The shipment to Idaho reflects a broader shift toward mobile firefighting equipment that can be deployed quickly in difficult terrain. As wildfire preparedness becomes a larger priority for agencies and property owners alike, lightweight UTV fire skids are becoming a common part of wildfire response plans across the country.

BLZ Fire Skids remains focused on designing practical equipment that operators can depend on when conditions are unpredictable. By combining electric pumping technology, LiFePO₄ battery power, and the Fight-Finity™ onboard charging system, the company has developed a firefighting platform built for long days in the field without the maintenance demands of a separate gas-powered pump engine.

BLZ Fire Skids Electric Firefighting Systems in Action

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