Stand Up for Science Hosting Rapid Response Workshops for Writing Effective Public Comments on NSF Rule

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Drop in “office hours” will facilitate informed public commenting on National Science Foundation’s proposed rule changes on Federal Register

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting on Friday, July 31, Stand Up for Science will host two instances of a Rapid Response Workshop to help individuals and organizations with drafting comments in response to the National Science Foundation’s proposal to update its Proposal and Award Policies and Procedures Guide , which governs NSF’s grants process. The proposal seeks to align NSF’s grantmaking rules with the recent OMB proposed overhaul of federal grant rules, which has not yet been finalized.Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions and get live help from SUFS experts on writing personal, effective, and strong comment for the Federal Register. Participants can drop in for part or all of the session.What: NSF Rapid Response WorkshopWho: Stand Up for ScienceWhen: Friday, July 31 and Friday, August 14, 2026, at 2 PM EasternWhere: Virtual; register to attend a session here The commenting period ends August 24, 2026. Stand Up for Science has also launched an Action Center with more resources and tools, including a guide covering the key changes in NSF’s proposal.Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science Dr. Colette Delawalla is available for comment and media appearances.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, 501(c)(4) non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

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