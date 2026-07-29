Stand Up for Science Publishes Response to 'Science: A New Golden Age' Policy Document in Tech Policy Press

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Recommendations in OSTP document stand on a “faulty foundation,” undervalue basic research, and target the university establishment

This report attempts to legitimize the policy actions of this administration. It borrows the authority of historic science policy documents rather than offering a credible roadmap of its own.” — Cole Donovan, Director of Policy, Stand Up for Science Foundation

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand Up for Science recently published, “ OSTP Vision for Science is a ‘Golden Age’ for Corporations ,” in Tech Policy Press, in response to the recent “ Science: A New Golden Age ” report, submitted to President Trump by Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), earlier this month.In the piece, author Cole Donovan, Director of Policy and Advocacy at the Stand Up for Science Foundation, presents his assessment of the OSTP report: primarily, that it falls short of the 1945 “Science: The Endless Frontier” report it attempts to emulate and its recommendations are overall vague and lacking substance.Donovan also writes that the OSTP report tries to “make a particular set of arguments that favor a particular policy result. It makes a lot more sense if you think about it from the perspective of a management consultant or private equity firm justification for carving up a company and jettisoning all the pieces they don’t like in the name of “efficiency.” In this case, the target is very explicitly the university establishment .”Donovan, who served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during the Biden administration, writes that the report provides more of the same arguments in support of this administration’s track record of prioritizing corporate interests over public research, reframing structural cuts as reform, and undervaluing universities and basic research.“The Kratsios report is a policy document. It carries no real power beyond trying to shape conversations. It attempts to legitimize the policy actions of this administration. It borrows the authority of historic science policy documents rather than offering a credible roadmap of its own. Focus on the things that matter—the rulemakings, the grant cancellations and delays, the targeting of critical institutions.” said Donovan.Donovan is available for comment.Tech Policy Press is a non-profit media and community organization seeking to advance a pro-democracy movement in tech and tech policy.Char BowlingStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.foundation###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net Stand Up For Science Foundation is a 501(c)(3) [EIN: 39-3280458] non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible.

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