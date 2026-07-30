Stand Up for Science Responds to Fauci's Congressional Hearing on COVID-19 Pandemic

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What does this suggest for public health experts and civil servants who may in the future have a similar advisory or decision making role?” — Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Stand Up for Science is responding to Dr. Anthony Fauci's July 29 congressional hearing, where members of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Accountability questioned him on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.“Holding a hearing like this distracts from the real world issues we’re facing — our public health officials and elected representatives should be responding to the over 13,000 cases of measles, cyclospora, and screwworm in the country. Congress should not be spending time on a trial to discredit a scientific expert who was trying to protect people during a novel pandemic,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.“What does this suggest for other career subject matter experts who may in the future have a similar advisory or decision making role? Or for other scientists with a finding that conflicts with an administration’s beliefs or ideologies? It sets a dangerous precedent,” Delawalla added.As a science advocacy organization, Stand Up for Science continues to support Dr. Fauci and honors his evidence-based public health leadership during his decades of service.Delawalla is available for comment.###Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based non-profit organization advocating for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders disrupting federal science agencies and the funding of the American scientific ecosystem. Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action in March 2025. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as their platform to publish open letters of concern.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net Stand Up For Science is a 501(c)(4) [EIN: 33-4154429] non-profit organization and donations are not tax-deductible.

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