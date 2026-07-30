SMOOTH LAUNCH FOR NEXTGEN BAR EXAM IN MOST JURISDICTIONS

Christine Charnosky Deans are often “being held responsible for outcomes while lacking the authority, the resources, or sometimes even an accurate financial picture needed to address them,” frequently making the position “untenable,” according to a new study, titled “Relentless: The Pressures Shortening Law School Deanships and What Must Change.”

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