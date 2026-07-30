Judge Tatum Davis leads the Conference of County Court Judges

Bradford County Judge Tatum Davis is sworn in as president of the Conference of County Court Judges of Florida by Justice Jorge Labarga.

Judge Tatum Davis of Bradford County was elected and sworn in July 22 as president of the Conference of County Court Judges of Florida during the organization's annual meeting in Palm Beach Gardens.

Davis has served the conference in numerous leadership roles, including president-elect, legislative chair, editor of its quarterly publication, The Courier, and representative for the Eighth Judicial Circuit.

As Bradford County's sole county court judge, Davis presides over all county court matters and Mental Health Court cases. He also chairs the Bradford County Canvassing Board and regularly serves as an acting circuit judge.

Davis was elected Bradford County judge in November 2016 and took office in January 2017.

The Conference of County Court Judges of Florida promotes continuing judicial education, provides a forum for county judges to address issues affecting the courts, studies legislation related to the administration of justice, shares information to improve court operations and procedures, and serves as a unified voice for Florida's county court judges in their dealings with the Legislature, executive branch, Florida Supreme Court, state agencies, and the public.