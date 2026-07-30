Florida Bar warns members about fraudulent emails impersonating Bar leaders

The Florida Bar is warning members about multiple fraudulent emails circulating that falsely appear to come from Bar leaders.

One email impersonates Executive Director Joshua E. Doyle. Sent from an address ending in "verixsend.com," it claims that the recipient's law firm has been identified in "non-public documentation" as part of an internal review and asks members to confirm that their email address is appropriate for confidential communications.

A second scam spoofs Bar President Michael Fox Orr and asks recipients to make a charitable contribution. The email is sent from an unrelated iCloud address and is not affiliated with President Orr or The Florida Bar.

Both appear to be phishing scams designed to deceive recipients into responding or providing information.

Members who receive either email should not reply, click on links, open attachments, or provide any requested information.

Members who believe they may have responded to either message or shared sensitive information should immediately take steps to secure their accounts and report the incident to their IT provider or cybersecurity personnel.

Lawyers are always advised to keep their guard up as scammers become increasingly clever in their quest to do harm.

LegalFuel — The Practice Resource Center of The Florida Bar, has additional resources available on its website to help lawyers recognize and avoid becoming victims of a scam.