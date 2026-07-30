Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,604 in the last 365 days.

KAFM Community Affairs: Fostering in Mesa County

On the third Thursday of every month, Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) hosts a segment on the KAFM Community Affairs show. Recently, Child Welfare Supervisor Sarah St. Martin joined us to discuss foster care in Mesa County.

During the conversation, Sarah shares what she wishes more people understood about foster care, the growing need for foster families in Mesa County and the support available for those interested in opening their homes to children in need. She also discusses the importance of working toward reunification whenever it is safe and possible, and the many ways community members can make a difference, even if fostering isn't the right fit for them.

Whether you've considered becoming a foster parent, want to better understand the child welfare system or are simply interested in learning how to support local children and families, this conversation offers valuable insight into the role foster care plays in our community.

Listen to the full conversation!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KAFM Community Affairs: Fostering in Mesa County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.