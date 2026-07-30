KAFM Community Affairs: Fostering in Mesa County

On the third Thursday of every month, Mesa County Department of Human Services (MCDHS) hosts a segment on the KAFM Community Affairs show. Recently, Child Welfare Supervisor Sarah St. Martin joined us to discuss foster care in Mesa County.

During the conversation, Sarah shares what she wishes more people understood about foster care, the growing need for foster families in Mesa County and the support available for those interested in opening their homes to children in need. She also discusses the importance of working toward reunification whenever it is safe and possible, and the many ways community members can make a difference, even if fostering isn't the right fit for them.

Whether you've considered becoming a foster parent, want to better understand the child welfare system or are simply interested in learning how to support local children and families, this conversation offers valuable insight into the role foster care plays in our community.

Listen to the full conversation!