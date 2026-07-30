Report road issues quickly with Mesa County's Road Problem Reporter

Report potholes, drainage issues and other concerns on Mesa County roads using the online Road Problem Reporter. Mesa County has a simple way to report it.

The Road Problem Reporter is an online tool that allows residents to quickly flag issues on county roads. Reports go directly to Road and Bridge crews, helping them identify and prioritize repairs.

How it works

Using the tool, residents can:

Pinpoint the exact location of an issue on a map

Upload photos to show what's happening

Submit concerns in just a few minutes

Once submitted, the report is routed to the appropriate team for review.

Road conditions can change quickly due to weather, traffic and daily wear.

While crews regularly monitor roads, residents often spot issues first. Reporting concerns helps crews respond faster and address problems before they get worse.

In some cases, the tool will also show which agency is responsible for the road — whether it's Mesa County, a city or the Colorado Department of Transportation — and how to contact them.

Reports are reviewed and prioritized based on safety, severity and location.

Some issues can be addressed quickly, while others may require more planning or coordination. Submitting a report ensures the issue is logged and considered as crews plan their work.

If you see a problem, report it.

Your input helps keep roads safer and supports better maintenance across Mesa County.