Mesa County Department of Human Services releases 2025 Annual Report

Every day, the Mesa County Department of Human Services works with individuals and families to help build a stronger, safer and more resilient community.

Our newly released Annual Report offers a closer look at the people and programs that made that work possible over the past year. From helping families access critical benefits and supporting children and older adults, to connecting job seekers with meaningful employment and strengthening our local workforce, the report highlights the many ways our team serves Mesa County every day.

With nearly 300 dedicated professionals across four divisions and 44 operational teams, MCDHS serves more than one-third of Mesa County's population. Behind every statistic is a person, family or business who have been impacted through collaboration, compassion and a commitment to public service.

The report also reflects the values that guide our work: humanity, honesty, balance, inclusion and teamwork. Those principles, combined with responsible fiscal stewardship, strategic partnerships and a focus on accountability, help ensure our services remain effective, responsive and community-centered.

We invite you to explore the report and learn more about how MCDHS is working to achieve the best for our community by helping ensure adults and children are safe, supporting independence and strengthening our local economy.

Thank you to our employees, partners and community members for helping make this work possible.

Please view the report here.