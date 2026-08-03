Executive Coach Tricia Nabors Expands Human-Centered Leadership Development

Tricia Nabors

Executive coach Tricia Nabors expands leadership development services, helping leaders build self-awareness, accountability, and stronger workplace cultures.

Leadership is not just about what we do. It's about how we think, how we respond, and how we show up, especially under pressure,” — Tricia Nabors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nabors Coaching Group, LLC announced the expansion of its human-centered leadership development services, helping executives, emerging leaders, organizations, and government partners strengthen leadership through greater self-awareness, accountability, and alignment between values and behavior.

Founded by executive coach and leadership consultant Tricia Nabors, Nabors Coaching Group believes leadership challenges rarely stem from a lack of knowledge. Instead, they emerge from the gap between what leaders know and how they consistently show up. Through executive coaching, leadership development programs, and organizational consulting, the firm helps leaders close that gap by building trust, strengthening decision-making, and creating lasting behavioral change.

Nabors' philosophy was shaped by her own leadership journey when she discovered that being promoted into leadership and being prepared to lead were not the same thing. That experience continues to inform her belief that effective leadership is developed through intentional self-awareness rather than position alone.

The expansion comes as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of effective leadership. According to Gallup, only 20% of U.S. employees strongly agree they trust the leadership of their organization, while trust in leadership remains one of the strongest drivers of employee engagement and organizational performance.

"Leadership is not just about what we do. It's about how we think, how we respond, and how we show up, especially under pressure," said Nabors. "When leaders develop greater self-awareness and align their values with their behaviors, they create stronger relationships, healthier cultures, and more sustainable results."

Nabors Coaching Group's approach is grounded in its proprietary REAL™ Framework, a structured approach to leadership transformation that guides individuals through four progressive stages:

Reflect – Develop honest awareness of the patterns, behaviors, and leadership gaps shaping your outcomes.

Examine – Explore the values, beliefs, assumptions, and internal drivers influencing how you think, respond, and lead.

Align – Translate insight into intentional leadership behaviors grounded in trust, accountability, clarity, and purpose.

Lead – Apply and sustain those behaviors consistently, especially under pressure, creating lasting impact for individuals, teams, and organizations.

Rather than teaching leaders another management technique, the REAL™ Framework provides a practical pathway for leadership transformation. It helps individuals move beyond insight alone by translating self-awareness into intentional, observable behaviors that strengthen trust, accountability, and organizational culture.

The expanded leadership development services reflect Nabors Coaching Group's growing work with corporate, nonprofit, government, correctional, and workforce development organizations. Recent initiatives include leadership development programs designed to help professionals serving workforce and reentry populations strengthen emotional intelligence, navigate difficult conversations, and improve service delivery through greater self-awareness. Whether working with executive teams or professionals serving justice-impacted populations, Nabors' philosophy remains the same: while environments differ, the internal work required to lead effectively remains remarkably consistent.

Participants have described the experience as transformative. One leader reflected that they had "never really taken the time to think about who I am as a person," while another shared that the program revealed how much more self-awareness they needed before effectively serving others.

The need for this work continues to grow. Gallup reports that managers account for at least 70% of the variance in employee engagement, making leadership quality one of the most influential factors in organizational success.

"Organizations don't just need better managers," Nabors said. "They need leaders who understand themselves well enough to bring out the best in others. Leadership transformation begins with self-leadership."

As organizations continue investing in leadership development, employee engagement, and workplace culture, Nabors Coaching Group remains focused on helping leaders transform awareness into action, creating stronger teams, healthier organizations, and more sustainable results.

About Nabors Coaching Group:

Nabors Coaching Group partners with executives, emerging leaders, organizations, and government agencies to strengthen leadership through executive coaching, leadership development, organizational consulting, and human-centered learning experiences. Guided by its proprietary REAL™ Framework, the firm helps leaders translate self-awareness into intentional behaviors that build trust, accountability, and high-performing cultures. The firm's work is grounded in the belief that lasting leadership transformation begins with self-leadership.



Learn more at https://www.naborscoachinggroup.com/

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