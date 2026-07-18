Creative Repute Releases New Leadership Conversation Featuring Dr. Kimberly McGlonn

Cover Photo Unmistakable Podcast by Creative Repute featuring guest Dr Kimberly McGlonn episode 5 Nile Livingston and Kristina Hernandez hosting the Unmistakable Podcast by Creative Repute design agency with guest Dr Kimberly McGlonn Nile Livingston and Kristina Hernandez hosting UP a podcast by Creative Repute design agency with Build it Boldly Dr Kimberly McGlonn

Creative Repute Releases New Unmistakable Podcast Episode Featuring Dr. Kimberly McGlonn on Leadership, Hope, and Building Through Uncertain Times.

This conversation is about more than leadership. It's about how we choose to show up for our communities, our organizations, and one another during moments that test us the most.” — Nile Livingston, Founder of Creative Repute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute has released a new episode of its Unmistakable Podcast featuring Dr. Kimberly McGlonn, author, educator, entrepreneur, and founder of Build It Boldly, in a timely conversation about leading with purpose, protecting optimism, and creating meaningful impact during challenging times.

Hosted by Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute, alongside co-host Kristina Hernandez, the episode explores how leaders can navigate uncertainty without compromising their values. Throughout the discussion, Dr. McGlonn shares lessons drawn from her experience as an educator, social entrepreneur, and author, offering practical insights for business owners, nonprofit leaders, creatives, and anyone striving to lead with integrity.

"Leadership isn't about waiting for circumstances to improve," said Dr. McGlonn during the conversation. "It's about protecting your optimism, discovering your front line, and choosing where you'll make a meaningful contribution."

The conversation examines topics including:

- Leading with moral courage during uncertain times

- Building businesses rooted in purpose instead of profit alone

- Ethical marketing and authentic storytelling

- Sustainable entrepreneurship and community impact

- Balancing technology with human connection

- Protecting optimism without ignoring reality

- Discovering your personal "front line" for meaningful action

- The responsibility of leadership in shaping the future

The episode also highlights Dr. McGlonn's newest publication, The Leader's Work, a 382-page leadership workbook designed to help readers cultivate resilience, reflection, and intentional action. Layout and cover designed by Creative Repute, the workbook provides practical exercises that encourage readers to strengthen their internal leadership while serving their communities.

"Dr. Kimberly reminds us that lasting impact begins long before people see the results," said Nile Livingston. "This conversation is about more than leadership. It's about how we choose to show up for our communities, our organizations, and one another during moments that test us the most."

During the episode, Dr. McGlonn also reflects on her journey building Grant Blvd, one of North America's first Black-led B Corp fashion companies, discusses the realities of ethical entrepreneurship, and explains why sustainable leadership requires investing in people as much as products.

The episode is now available on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

Listen to the episode:

Episode 5: How to Lead in Exhausting Times with Dr. Kimberly McGlonn

About Unmistakable Podcast

Unmistakable Podcast (UP) is produced by Creative Repute, an award-winning graphic design and website development agency. Each episode explores the leadership, systems, and strategic decisions that shape organizations, brands, and lasting community impact.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning graphic design and website development agency headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices across the United States. The agency partners with businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and government agencies to build stronger brands through strategy, design, technology, and storytelling.

Dr. Kimberly McGlonn shares wisdom on leadership, entrepreneurship, and protecting your optimism.

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