Creative Repute Refreshes Blue Robin's Artist Website to Strengthen E-Commerce, User Experience, and Mobile Navigation

Blue Robin Shop Website Before and After- E-Commerce Shop Page Redesign by Creative Repute Blue Robin Seated on a Shipping Container Featuring His Painted Crow Mural Blue Robin Contact Page Before and After Website Redesign by Creative Repute Showcasing UX, Navigation, and Conversion Improvements Blue Robin Website Hero Section Before and After Mockup Showcasing Creative Repute's UX, Visual Design, and Conversion-Focused Redesign

Website update helps artist better showcase artwork, exhibitions, products, and creative experiences while simplifying future content management.

Creative Repute did an outstanding job updating my website” — Blue Robin

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute has completed a strategic website refresh for multidisciplinary artist, educator, and creative entrepreneur Blue Robin, delivering a more intuitive online experience that better connects visitors with the artist's work, products, exhibitions, and community initiatives. The project focused on improving user experience, strengthening e-commerce pathways, and making the website easier to maintain as Blue Robin's creative practice continues to grow.

Rather than rebuilding the website from scratch, Creative Repute worked within Blue Robin's existing WordPress and Beaver Builder environment to modernize key visitor journeys, refine navigation, improve mobile responsiveness, and enhance the site's overall visual consistency. The engagement was completed through Creative Repute's Daily Retainer model, allowing the work to progress one priority at a time with regular communication and measurable improvements.

"Our goal was to help the website work harder for the artist," said Nile Livingston, Founder and Creative Director of Creative Repute. "Blue Robin has an incredible range of creative offerings, from original artwork and exhibitions to fragrance and publications. We wanted visitors to immediately understand that breadth while making it easier to explore, shop, and connect."

The project began with a comprehensive website audit examining user experience, content organization, mobile usability, and e-commerce functionality. Working closely with Blue Robin, Creative Repute identified the homepage, shop, contact page, story pages, artwork sections, and primary calls to action as the highest-impact opportunities for improvement.

Among the most significant enhancements was a reorganization of the homepage to better guide visitors toward available artwork, featured products, exhibitions, and current creative projects. The updated design introduces stronger calls to action, highlights featured releases, improves navigation, and creates clearer pathways into Blue Robin's online store and immersive gallery experience. The refreshed homepage also incorporates testimonials that reinforce the artist's credibility while encouraging deeper engagement.

Behind the scenes, Creative Repute developed a custom WordPress plugin tailored specifically for Blue Robin's website. The plugin enables the artist to manage featured projects, homepage content, and highlighted WooCommerce products directly from the WordPress dashboard without modifying page layouts or custom code. This approach provides greater flexibility while reducing long-term maintenance costs and simplifying future updates.

Creative Repute also refined WooCommerce styling to better align the shopping experience with Blue Robin's visual identity. Through custom styling, responsive improvements, and interface refinements, the shop, product, cart, and checkout pages now present a more cohesive brand experience while making it easier for visitors to browse and purchase artwork and products.

The refreshed contact page was redesigned to help visitors quickly identify the purpose of their inquiry, whether contacting Blue Robin about commissions, exhibitions, speaking engagements, collaborations, or general questions. Throughout the project, the team prioritized accessibility, responsive design, and intuitive navigation across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

"Creative Repute did an outstanding job updating my website," said Blue Robin. "They took my original design, made it mobile-friendly, and simplified the backend so I can make updates and changes quickly and easily. As a designer myself, I really appreciate how they streamlined everything without losing the original vision or the goals of the site. They found the perfect balance between simplicity, functionality, and great design."

The completed website demonstrates how thoughtful user experience improvements, strategic technical development, and incremental implementation can significantly improve a digital presence without requiring a complete redesign. The refreshed site now provides Blue Robin with a stronger foundation for promoting exhibitions, selling artwork, launching future products, and engaging audiences online. The completed homepage showcases the improved navigation, featured projects, product highlights, testimonials, and streamlined user experience introduced during the refresh.

About Blue Robin:

Blue Robin is a multidisciplinary visual artist, educator, and creative entrepreneur whose work spans original artwork, exhibitions, immersive experiences, publications, and product design. Through painting, storytelling, and community engagement, Blue Robin creates work centered on healing, imagination, and human connection.

About Creative Repute:

Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based branding, graphic design, website development, and marketing agency serving organizations nationwide. The agency specializes in user experience, WordPress development, public art, digital strategy, SEO, branding, and creative communications for businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations.

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