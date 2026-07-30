Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission to meet August 5

STATEWIDE, Wyo – The Wyoming Public Safety Communications Commission will meet via videoconference for its regular business meeting on August 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address the topics on the attached agenda and vote on them when appropriate.

To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777-4015.