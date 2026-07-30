WYDOT requests environmental impact statement for WYO 22 corridor project

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is working with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on the steps needed to formally initiate an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the WYO 22 Corridor Project. In 2025, WYDOT completed activities associated with a pre-National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) planning process and has been working to advance the project into the federal environmental review process.

The WYO 22 Corridor Project was initiated to evaluate safety and mobility for all types of transportation users on Wyoming State Highway 22 from the Y intersection in Jackson to west of Wilson and includes the evaluation of a potential connection with Tribal Trail Road. The project is also a chance for the Department to examine other potential transportation needs on this corridor, such as reducing travel delays, improving emergency access, supporting multimodal travel, transportation network connections and resilience, and wildlife-vehicle conflicts.

Since early 2026, WYDOT has coordinated with FHWA officials to determine the appropriate level of NEPA documentation for the project. WYDOT chose to pursue an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) in April, officially notifying the FHWA on May 14. The pre-NEPA public involvement process confirmed strong community interest in an EIS document.

An EIS is the most comprehensive level of environmental review under NEPA; it is more costly and takes longer. To formally initiate the EIS, WYDOT must prepare information for FHWA documenting why an EIS is appropriate. WYDOT expects this coordination and documentation to take several months.

Following a final decision by FHWA, the EIS process is expected to begin later in 2026. The pre-NEPA planning process included traffic and safety analyses, environmental data collection and review, initial engineering design, public meetings, stakeholder coordination and alternatives screening. That work identified a range of possible improvements that meet the project purpose and need and will be incorporated into the NEPA process for further evaluation.

No final design or preferred alternative has been selected. Any potential improvements identified so far – including transit-priority measures, median treatments, traffic-calming and speed-management features – will receive additional evaluation during the EIS process.

Potential improvements may include widening WYO 22 from the Y intersection to the Snake River Bridge, intersection improvements, and wildlife crossings and fencing intended to reduce wildlife-vehicle conflicts.

During the planning process, WYDOT held five public meetings and worked closely with a project stakeholder advisory group composed of representatives with varied interests along the corridor, including Teton County and the Town of Jackson, as well as other community, conservation and wildlife groups.

The EIS process will continue to provide additional opportunities for public involvement. Comments and questions may be submitted through the project website at www.WY22corridor.com. Questions can also be directed to Bob Hammond, WYDOT Resident Engineer, at 307-877-3665