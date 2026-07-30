July 4 weekend DUI impaired driving enforcement yields 1 DUI arrest; two people die in weekend crash

A multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation in Fremont County, conducted July 3-5 during the July 4 holiday weekend, resulted in 188 traffic stops, one impaired driving arrest and 57 speeding citations.

Although the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 21 citations for other offenses and made two other arrests. During the three-day operation, the task force issued 107 warnings and one seat belt citation.

An early morning crash on July 5 resulted in the death of two individuals on Wyoming Highway 789 near Burma Road north of Riverton. A single vehicle drifted off the roadway and rolled, causing both occupants to be ejected. Both occupants died from injuries sustained in the crash. Through the investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Erik Jorgensen.

During six enforcement operations so far in 2026, the Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 13 impaired drivers, issued 428 speeding citations and made over 1,500 traffic stops.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- It is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or contact SafeRide at (307) 856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.