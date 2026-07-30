Lane closures U.S. 71 at Bannister Road for bridge replacement work

JACKSON COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will be replacing bridges on U.S. Route 71 over Bannister Road (Route W). While safe to travel on, the bridges are reaching the end of their service life. All work is weather permitting.

See below for traffic modifications:

TODAY, July 30 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Crews will close the left lane of NB US-71, north of I-435, to south of 87th Street for concrete paving

Friday, July 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Crews will close the left lane of NB US-71, north of I-435, to south of 87th Street for concrete paving

Thursday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m. until Friday, August 7 at 6:00 a.m.

Crews will close the left lane of NB US-71, north of I-435 to north of Bannister for deck pouring

This will be an ongoing project and will also include widening of U.S. 71 to develop an additional lane across the new bridges and to the north on U.S. 71 with the new lane ending just south of the Hickman Mills Drive interchange. The project will also improve pedestrian safety and connectivity along Bannister Rd. under U.S. 71. In addition, this project also involves the rehabilitation of culverts to the north and east of the U.S. 71 interchange.

Visit the project page for additional information: U.S. Route 71 Bridge Replacements over Bannister Road in Jackson County | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).