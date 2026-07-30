Route 61/Y intersection Improvements in Bloomsdale, MO

SIKESTON-Contractor crews for the Missouri Department of Transportation will soon begin an intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 61/Route Y in Ste. Genevieve County.

The project will include upgrades to the existing Route 61/Y intersection in Bloomsdale, Missouri to improve turning movements. This will be accomplished by widening and increasing some of the radiuses at the existing intersection. The project also includes drainage improvements and adding a pedestrian crossing along Route 61.

During the first phase of construction, traffic may take Route Y to U.S. 61 north. For the second phase, the intersection will be closed with a signed detour in place.

Weather permitting, work will take place Thursday, July 30 through Monday, Sept. 21.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Kevin Plott at (573) 225-8409, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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