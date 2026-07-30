Mosquito Spraying Thursday Evening Weather Permitting

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for mosquitoes Thursday, July 30, 2026 between the hours of 6 PM to 11 PM Weather Permitting. Check below for a list of areas to be sprayed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Union County Office of Mosquito Control at 908-654-9834 or 908-654-9835. Berkeley Heights – Grant St., Garfield St., River Rd. Area, Camptown Dr., Kuntz Ave., Nancy Pl., Bolton Blvd., Plainfield Ave. Little Flower Church

– Grant St., Garfield St., River Rd. Area, Camptown Dr., Kuntz Ave., Nancy Pl., Bolton Blvd., Plainfield Ave. Little Flower Church Clark – Riverside Dr., King St. Area, Central Ave. Urgent Care Area, Surry Rd., Dorset Dr. Area

– Riverside Dr., King St. Area, Central Ave. Urgent Care Area, Surry Rd., Dorset Dr. Area Kenilworth – Water Co. Rd., Dorset Dr. Area, 200 block S. Michigan Ave., 600 Block N. Michigan Ave., Lafayette Ave.,

– Water Co. Rd., Dorset Dr. Area, 200 block S. Michigan Ave., 600 Block N. Michigan Ave., Lafayette Ave., Linden – Tremley Pt., area. W. 17th St., 18th St., Winans Ave., Linden/Roselle Sewage Plant

– Tremley Pt., area. W. 17th St., 18th St., Winans Ave., Linden/Roselle Sewage Plant Rahway – Leesville Ave. Area, Elston St., Randolph Ave.,

– Leesville Ave. Area, Elston St., Randolph Ave., Roselle – Chandler Ave., Jouet St. Area, 6th St., Fire House Area

– Chandler Ave., Jouet St. Area, 6th St., Fire House Area Roselle Park – Hawthorne St., Columbus Pl., W. Clay Ave., Springfield Ave. – Cottage Ln., Oakland Ave. Waverly Ave., Evergreen Ave., Leslie Ct., Bernadette Ct., Christy Ct., Commerce St., Brown Ave.,

– Hawthorne St., Columbus Pl., W. Clay Ave., Springfield Ave. – Cottage Ln., Oakland Ave. Waverly Ave., Evergreen Ave., Leslie Ct., Bernadette Ct., Christy Ct., Commerce St., Brown Ave., Summit – Summit Recycling Center

– Summit Recycling Center Westfield – Prospect St., Hamilton Ave., Livingston St., Ripley Pl., Windsor Ave., Myrtle Ave.

– Prospect St., Hamilton Ave., Livingston St., Ripley Pl., Windsor Ave., Myrtle Ave. Winfield – U.C. Pkwy.

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