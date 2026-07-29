Union County Brings Vintage Baseball, Live Music, and Americana Fun to Meisel Park

The Union County Board of County Commissioners, through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, welcomes residents and visitors to attend the latest event celebrating the nation’s 250th Anniversary, Union County: American as Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie, Autos, and Music. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Meisel Field, located at 278 Meisel Avenue in Springfield.

“Baseball is not only deeply rooted in Union County’s heritage; it is a part of America’s cultural identity. This event honors that history through these two outstanding teams, bridging our past and present, and offering a wonderful opportunity for some of our residents to reminisce while introducing new generations to the joys of baseball,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek. “I invite you to join us for a relaxing day outdoors, enjoying some ballpark favorites, and celebrating the spirit of vintage baseball. I hope to see you all there.”

Kicking off the event at 10:30 a.m. will be a spectacular car show hosted by the Galloping Hill Cruisers. Founded in 1988, the nonprofit organization brings together car enthusiasts while also supporting local charities, including the New Jersey Institute for Disabilities (NJID). Attendees can enjoy the display of classic and modern vehicles from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Westfield Community Concert Band – one of the oldest community bands in the United States – will bring a lively soundtrack to the day’s events, playing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the heart of the event will be the vintage baseball exhibition, featuring the historic 1859 Hoboken Base Ball Club playing the Elizabeth Resolutes. From 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., attendees can watch the players take on the field in authentic 19th-century uniforms and play under the original rules of the game, showcasing baseball as it was played over 150 years ago.

Hot dogs and ice cream vendors will be on-site throughout the event for guests who wish to purchase a treat. One free mini apple pie per guest will be distributed to the first 750 guests, courtesy of Bimbo Bakery/Entenmann’s.

“As we continue breathing life into our history and honoring our roots, it’s important to showcase the origins of sports like baseball. Even then, they were a staple of daily life, bringing traditions, aspirations, and joy to our ancestors,” said Union County Commissioner Vice Chair Rebecca L. Williams, Chair of the Union County America 250 Committee and liaison to the Cultural and Heritage Affairs Advisory Board. “One of our goals with history programs like this is that our residents return home with not only new memories, but also a renewed sense of pride in living in a county with a rich history like ours.”

This event is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. The program is organized by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

The event is free and open to all residents. For additional information, contact the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 908-558-2550. For more information on upcoming America’s 250th Anniversary events, visit ucnj.org/250.