Union County Announces Arrest in Parent School Alliance Theft Case

The Union County Police Department has completed a comprehensive investigation into the reported theft of funds from the Parent School Alliance account at the Academy for Allied Health Sciences in Scotch Plains and announced that an arrest has been made.

“Parent-school organizations such as the one at the Academy for Allied Health are fundamental to creating opportunities for students, keeping parents connected, and enhancing the educational experience. It is a community built on trust, fairness, and shared goals for the success of all students, and we are looking forward to this being resolved,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Joseph C. Bodek.

On January 14, 2026, the Union County Police Department was notified of a reported theft involving funds missing from the Parent School Alliance account at the Academy for Allied Health Sciences at Union County Vocational-Technical Schools (UCVTS), located at 1776 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains. The Parent School Alliance is a parent -run volunteer organization that supports the students attending the Academy.

Detective Rodrigues conducted a months-long investigation into the missing funds and determined that the former Treasurer of the organization, Ms. Kathy O’Neil of Clark, NJ, DOB (05/25/1974), had sole access to the account during the 2024-2025 school year.

The investigation revealed numerous questionable transactions, including ATM withdrawals, teller withdrawals, online purchases, and other expenditures unrelated to the organization. In total, approximately $29,000.00 was found to be missing from the account. Based on the investigation, Ms. O’Neil has been charged with third-degree Theft by Unlawful Taking and third-degree Credit Card Fraud.

On July 23, 2026, Ms. O’Neil turned herself in to the Union County Police. She was processed on the charges and released, pending a Union County Superior Court appearance scheduled for August 27, 2026. If convicted, Ms. O’Neil faces 3 to 5 years of imprisonment on each third-degree conviction, fines, restitution of the missing funds, and various court assessments and/or fees.

Superintendent Gwen Ryan stated, “The District has no comment at this time, as it is a pending legal matter. We will monitor the situation closely as partnership with parent organizations continues to be an important support to our programs.”

Ms. O’Neil is presumed innocent until found guilty.