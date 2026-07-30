ArcelorMittal Calvert Joins Alliance Gulf Star Program

Smooth Cordgrass

Gulf Star investment from ArcelorMittal Calvert will support hands-on STEM opportunities for students to grow native plants used in restoration

We’re so excited to continue expanding partnerships in the state of Alabama and to welcome our first partner from the manufacturing sector.” — Laura Bowie, Executive Director, Gulf of America Alliance

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with ArcelorMittal Calvert as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program. ArcelorMittal Calvert is a steel manufacturing company that specializes in advanced automotive steel and the production of pipe and tube steel. They are the second organization to join the Gulf Star Program in the state of Alabama, and our first partner from the manufacturing sector.The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.As a part of this collaboration, ArcelorMittal Calvert is funding a project that will continue developing the Native Plant Producer Network with additional schools in Mobile and Baldwin counites, Alabama. This school-based program was created in Mississippi in 2024 and expanded to Mobile and Baldwin counties earlier this year with separate Gulf Star Program support. Objectives include:- providing hands-on STEM opportunities for middle and high school students;- growing native plants for restoration; and- restoring marshes to improve habitat.“The future of our Gulf Coast depends on both a healthy environment and a skilled workforce. That’s why ArcelorMittal Calvert is proud to partner with the Gulf of America Alliance to expand the Native Plant Producer Network in local schools. By combining hands-on STEM education with meaningful environmental restoration projects, this program gives students the opportunity to apply science, technology and critical thinking skills while making a lasting impact on their communities. We are honored to support an initiative that helps cultivate both future talent and a more resilient Gulf Coast," said Chris Richards, CEO, ArcelorMittal Calvert.“This new partnership is a wonderful example of the Alliance’s confidence that companies from a variety of sectors share our commitment to enhancing the environmental and economic health of the entire Gulf,” said Laura Bowie, Executive Director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “We’re so excited to continue expanding partnerships in the state of Alabama and to welcome our first partner from the manufacturing sector.”ArcelorMittal Calvert joins the following Gulf Star partners: Genesis Energy, L.P., 1PointFive, Alabama Power, the National Academies' Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Valero, Freeport McMoRan, Sempra Infrastructure, Chevron, Williams, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.About ArcelorMittal CalvertArcelorMittal Calvert is a leading steel manufacturer in Calvert, Alabama, and one of the nation’s most advanced steel facilities. Serving industries such as automotive, energy, construction and appliances, the site is built on a strong commitment to safety, quality and operational excellence. Through continued investments in steelmaking, ArcelorMittal Calvert is expanding its domestic production capabilities while remaining a dedicated community partner through programs that support education, health and quality of life across the region.To learn more about ArcelorMittal Calvert, visit www.arcelormittalcalvert.com or follow us on social LinkedIn, Instagram, FacebookAbout the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

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