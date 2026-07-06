Genesis Energy, L.P. Joins Alliance Gulf Star Program

Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge

Gulf Star investment from Genesis Energy, L.P. will support work to accelerate marsh restoration at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge along the Texas coast

We are happy to welcome Genesis Energy as our newest partner and expand the positive impact of our Gulf Star Program. Projects like this are only possible because of the shared vision of our partners.” — Laura Bowie, Executive Director, Gulf of America Alliance

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with Genesis Energy, L.P. as it becomes the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program. Genesis Energy is a diversified midstream company that provides an integrated suite of midstream services in the Gulf of America and along the Gulf Coast.The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.As a part of this collaboration, partners will plant two acres of native marsh grass to accelerate the recovery of coastal marsh habitat at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge near Freeport, Texas. The refuge has experienced extensive shoreline erosion, resulting in the loss of hundreds of acres of marsh over recent decades. This project will restore critical, high-value habitat for fish and wildlife species while also enhancing public recreational opportunities such as birdwatching and waterfowl hunting.“We are happy to welcome Genesis Energy as our newest partner and expand the positive impact of our Gulf Star Program,” said Laura Bowie, Executive Director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “Projects like this are only possible because of the shared vision of our partners.”Genesis Energy joins the following Gulf Star partners: 1PointFive, the National Academies’ Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Valero, Oxy, Freeport McMoRan, Sempra Infrastructure, Chevron, Williams, Clean Gulf Associates, Alabama Power, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.About the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

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