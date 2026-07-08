Gulf of America Alliance funds 20 projects to improve environmental and economic resilience of the Gulf Coast

Cameron Parish Marsh Planting with CRCL

Projects funded by the Alliance’s public-private partnership support coastal community resilience, habitats, wildlife, clean water, and environmental education

Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient Gulf region. I am confident our collective efforts will continue to make a lasting difference for years to come.” — Laura Bowie, Executive Director, Gulf of America Alliance

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce 20 new and ongoing projects that will make a positive environmental and economic impact on the Gulf coast as part of its Gulf Star Program.The projects are:- Expanding a native plant producer network program to Alabama schools (Alabama)- Improving hatching success of ground nesting shorebirds (Louisiana)- Managing wetland ponds to increase habitat for Whooping Cranes (Texas)- Educating the public through social media (Gulfwide)-Environmental stewardship with students (Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas)- New techniques for early detection of Vibrio bacteria (Gulfwide)- Marsh planting at Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge (Texas)- Reducing urban litter in local waterways (Texas)- Marine debris education (Florida)- Inventory of regional sediment resources (Gulfwide)- Implementing a youth ambassador program (Gulfwide)- Regional data sharing for coastal management (Gulfwide)- Understanding the effects of tropical species moving north (Gulfwide)- Living shoreline design and permitting (Louisiana)- Marsh planting in Cameron Parish (Louisiana)- Status and ecology of secretive beetles and fireflies (Florida)- Hands-on community resilience planning (Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas)- Enhancing pipeline right-of-way to increase pollinator habitat (Mississippi)- Installing living shoreline (Texas)- Community resilience assessment (Alabama)These projects are funded by the Gulf of America Alliance’s Gulf Star Program, a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.“I am incredibly proud of the partners who bring dedication and expertise to this program,” said Laura Bowie, Executive Director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient Gulf region. I am confident our collective efforts will continue to make a lasting difference for years to come.”The shared impacts from these projects are made possible by our 2026 Gulf Star partners: 1PointFive, Williams, Sempra Infrastructure, the National Academies’ Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Chevron, Alabama Power, Freeport McMoRan, Genesis Energy, Valero, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.Learn more about our work and view the 2025 Gulf Star Program annual report on our website at https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/gulf-star/ About the Gulf of America Alliance The Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

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