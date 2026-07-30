St Albans Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001988
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher
Finley
STATION: St. Albans
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault – First Degree
ACCUSED: Ray Laplante
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release names of
victims of domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In March 2026, Detectives with the Northwest Unit for
Special Investigations were notified of a domestic assault incident in Sheldon
VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Laplante committed the offense of
Aggravated Domestic Assault – First Degree. Laplante was cited into the Vermont
Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division, ordered to appear on 9/1/2026 at
0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/1/2026 – 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Detective Tpr. Christopher
Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993
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