St Albans Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2001988

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault – First Degree

ACCUSED: Ray Laplante

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release names of victims of domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In March 2026, Detectives with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations were notified of a domestic assault incident in Sheldon VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that Laplante committed the offense of Aggravated Domestic Assault – First Degree. Laplante was cited into the Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division, ordered to appear on 9/1/2026 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/1/2026 – 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993