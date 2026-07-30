I 89 N mm87, South Burlington

Traffic alert – I 89 North near milemarker 87, South Burlington

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 is currently backed up due to a commercil vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer unit and a dump truck. It should last for the next 45 minutes approximately.

Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173