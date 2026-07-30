I 89 N mm87, South Burlington
Traffic alert – I 89
North near milemarker 87, South Burlington
State of Vermont
Department of Public
Safety
Vermont State Police
VSP Williston
Barracks
News Release –
Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 is
currently backed up due to a commercil vehicle crash involving a tractor
trailer unit and a dump truck. It should last for the next 45 minutes
approximately.
Specific details are
not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should
expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive
carefully.
Thanks,
Cullen
Gomes
Emergency Communications
Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police
Williston PSAP
3294 St. George RD
Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173
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