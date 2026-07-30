RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Norwich
Both lanes open
John Conway
Emergency Communications
Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 11:32 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Norwich
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State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 NB, Norwich has one lane obstructed in the area of MM76.6 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not
yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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