RE: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Norwich

Both lanes open

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, July 29, 2026 11:32 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert - I 91 NB, Norwich

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB, Norwich has one lane obstructed in the area of MM76.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.