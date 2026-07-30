Vale! ULB Ignite a Global Latin Party on Genre-Blurring Single 'Devórame'

Photo Credit: Respective Collective

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After building international momentum with chart success across Europe, the Americas and beyond, multicultural Latin collective Vale! ULB return with their most fearless release yet. Their explosive single, ' Devórame ', is an energetic celebration of freedom, sensuality and musical adventure that showcases the band's unmistakable "Cabana Bounce" sound.Fronted by vocalist Val, daughter of multiple Latin Grammy-winning producer and musician Dante Vargas, Vale! ULB brings together an extraordinary lineup of internationally acclaimed musicians. The band features three-time Grammy-winning producer Deezle (Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj), Grammy-winning trumpeter Emiliano, celebrated Cuban percussionist Anier, and guitarist Friki, son of the founder of the Buena Vista Social Club. Together, they blend Latin pop, Cuban rhythms, hip-hop soul and New Orleans bounce into music designed to turn any moment into a celebration.Meaning "devour me," 'Devórame' is a bold, flirtatious anthem built around infectious rhythms and undeniable chemistry. Bursting with vibrant percussion, irresistible hooks and dancefloor-ready energy, the single captures the exhilaration of confidence, desire and living completely in the moment.The track began with a Brazilian funk-inspired beat created by Deezle before Val crafted its instantly memorable vocal melodies and lyrics. Cuban percussion virtuoso Anier added dynamic live rhythms that gave the song its infectious pulse, while Grammy Award-winning Latin producer Mr. Sonic helped elevate the production into a genre-defying fusion of Latin pop, Brazilian funk, hip-hop and New Orleans bounce.Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, Val explains:"'Devórame' means to devour me. It's a song that expresses freedom, sensuality and creates an atmosphere to feel wanted and desired."That spirit has become the defining characteristic of Vale! ULB. Their music evokes sun-soaked beaches, carefree nights and spontaneous celebrations, transporting listeners whether they're driving, dancing, cleaning the house or simply looking to escape everyday life. As the band likes to say: Anywhere is a fiesta with Vale! ULB.The group's infectious approach continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Previous releases have reached No. 6 on the Independent Airplay Chart, Top 10 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop and Upfront Charts, debuted at No. 1 on Amazon Music's Movers & Shakers and International New Releases charts, while also charting across iTunes in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, the Netherlands and New Zealand, alongside placements on global Deezer and international airplay charts.With 'Devórame', Vale! ULB raise the temperature once again, delivering a vibrant, genre-crossing anthem that celebrates musical collaboration, Latin culture and the universal joy of movement. Bold, playful and impossible to sit still to, the single further establishes the collective as one of the most exciting crossover acts bringing contemporary Latin music to global audiences.

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