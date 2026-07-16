Clarity Liao Finds Solace in Self-Reflection on Poignant New Single 'Pouring Rain'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning songwriter Clarity Liao continues to showcase her emotional honesty and growing artistic range with her heartfelt new single, ' Pouring Rain ', the latest release from her forthcoming debut solo EP, Dear.... Trading love letters for introspection, the track offers one of her most personal songs to date, capturing the quiet uncertainty of growing up, feeling left behind, and learning to find hope beyond life's difficult seasons.Clarity first gained recognition as the principal songwriter for Navillera, whose debut single Too Young won the 2024 Yamaha National Best Popular Music Award. She followed that success with I Need You, which claimed first place at the 2025 YMS National Composers competition. Now stepping confidently into her solo career, Clarity continues to expand beyond her indie pop roots, embracing bedroom pop, R&B, modern doo-wop and acoustic-driven songwriting across her upcoming EP.Written during a rainy afternoon by her bedroom window, Pouring Rain was born from a deeply relatable moment of self-doubt. As the rain fell outside, Clarity found herself reflecting on watching friends move forward with their lives while she remained searching for her own direction. Armed with only her guitar and her thoughts, the song became a gentle but powerful meditation on loneliness, identity, and the hope that brighter days eventually arrive.Rather than focusing on romance, Pouring Rain turns inward. It's a song about existing in life's uncertain middle ground, where dreams feel distant, progress feels slow, and questions often outweigh answers. Wrapped in delicate melodies and understated production, Clarity transforms these vulnerable emotions into an intimate listening experience that resonates with anyone navigating adulthood's quieter struggles.Speaking about the single, Clarity explains: "'Pouring Rain' was meant to be a simple lullaby explaining how I felt stuck in a place I hated, and how I feel as a person myself. It's like a break from love letters, and a letter to myself. This song really explains the story of myself."The single offers another glimpse into Dear..., an EP built around unsent letters exploring love, jealousy, loneliness and self-discovery. While previous releases captured the bittersweet complexities of relationships, Pouring Rain marks an important emotional turning point, redirecting that same honesty inward. The result is a song that feels universally human, reminding listeners that moments of uncertainty are often where growth quietly begins.Clarity continues to refine a sound that blends heartfelt lyricism with contemporary pop influences. Inspired by artists including Bruno Mars, Regina Song, Adele and Olivia Rodrigo, she balances classic songwriting with modern production while allowing each release to inhabit its own emotional world.With Pouring Rain, Clarity Liao further establishes herself as a compelling new voice whose greatest strength lies in transforming deeply personal experiences into songs that feel instantly familiar. Honest, comforting and beautifully understated, the single is a poignant reminder that even the longest storms eventually give way to clearer skies.

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