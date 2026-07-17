Reggie Benjamin Brings Together Celebrity Collaborators For A Heartfelt Charity Album Of Classic Songs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International pop singer, television personality, and entertainer Reggie Benjamin returns with one of the most personal and ambitious projects of his career, unveiling his new eight-track album Harmony In Blue: The Duets , released worldwide on July 17th. Led by a heartfelt new interpretation of 'I Just Wanna Be Your Everything', the album celebrates the timeless power of classic songwriting through an unforgettable series of collaborations with acclaimed artists from music, television, and film.Originally recorded by Andy Gibb and written by Barry Gibb of The Bee Gees, I Just Wanna Be Your Everything serves as the emotional centerpiece of the record. Benjamin approaches the beloved pop classic with warmth, sincerity, and contemporary elegance, honouring its enduring romantic spirit while introducing it to a new generation of listeners.Across Harmony In Blue: The Duets, Benjamin reimagines some of the world's most cherished songs alongside an extraordinary cast of guest performers. The album features collaborations with Lisa Vanderpump, Joe Mantegna, Jodie Sweetin, James Maslow, Dermot Mulroney, and Iwona Benjamin, each bringing their own unique personality and interpretation to songs that have stood the test of time.Highlights include the moving rendition of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face with Lisa Vanderpump, the theatrical beauty of Send In The Clowns alongside Joe Mantegna, the uplifting Love Yourself featuring James Maslow, and the intimate closing duet We've Only Just Begun with Iwona Benjamin.More than simply revisiting familiar material, Harmony In Blue: The Duets is a celebration of connection. Through each performance, Benjamin explores how timeless songs continue to resonate across generations, proving that great songwriting remains as powerful today as when these classics first captured audiences around the world.Already recognised as one of the most successful international Indian pop artists, Benjamin has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning music, television, fashion, and live performance. His debut solo album 2X-Centrix produced international chart success, with singles Ride and Hurry Up reaching dance charts across more than 30 countries, while his television work has seen him host programmes for MTV, Sony TV, Zee Music, Oxygen, ITV, and CTV. As the first Indian pop artist to chart on Billboard, Benjamin has continued to build a global audience through sold-out performances and a career that has consistently crossed cultural boundaries.Harmony In Blue: The Duets also carries a deeper purpose. Seventy-five percent of the album's proceeds will benefit charitable organisations, including Vanderpump Dogs and a human trafficking charity that has chosen to remain anonymous for security reasons. Through music, compassion, and collaboration, Benjamin hopes the project will create a meaningful impact beyond the songs themselves.The album's release is followed by a special Album Release Celebration on July 18, which also marks Reggie and Iwona Benjamin's 10-year wedding anniversary, bringing together family, friends, collaborators, and supporters for an evening celebrating both music and personal milestones.With Harmony In Blue: The Duets, Reggie Benjamin demonstrates that the greatest songs never lose their emotional power, they simply find new voices to carry them forward. Combining timeless melodies, celebrated collaborators, and a commitment to giving back, the album stands as both a tribute to musical heritage and a celebration of the connections that great music continues to inspire.

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