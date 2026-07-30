APS Introduces King Air Upset Training Prevention & Recovery Training

APS introduces King Air Family UPRT, helping military, government, and commercial operators strengthen Loss of Control In-flight risk mitigation.

The King Air UPRT program strengthens upset prevention and recovery competencies within the King Air mission environment while developing skills that transfer across fixed-wing aircraft.” — Paul 'BJ' Ransbury

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), today announced the launch of its King Air Family UPRT Program, providing aircraft-specific training that helps operators ingrain Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) mitigation across one of the world's most widely deployed multi-mission aircraft families. Comprehensive programs begin at $4,795.From military transport and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions to air ambulance, public safety, corporate aviation, cargo, and regional operations, the Beechcraft King Air has earned a reputation as one of aviation's most adaptable aircraft. That operational diversity places pilots in a broad range of demanding environments where resilient upset prevention and recovery competencies play an important role in managing operational risk.“The King Air Family Program gives pilots a focused opportunity to refresh and reinforce critical manual flying skills—especially when constrained flight hours or operational demands limit opportunities to maintain proficiency,” said Paul “BJ” Ransbury, CEO of Aviation Performance Solutions. “It also strengthens upset prevention and recovery competencies within the King Air mission environment while developing skills that transfer across fixed-wing aircraft.”For government and military organizations, the King Air serves in missions that often require low-altitude operations, surveillance, transport, training, border security, and other specialized roles. Commercial operators similarly rely on the aircraft's versatility to support passenger transport, medical evacuation, cargo, and executive travel. Across these varied missions, APS's aircraft-specific UPRT program helps pilots build practical competencies that improve upset recognition, prevention, and recovery while reinforcing sound aeronautical decision-making under surprise, startle, and time pressure.The APS King Air Family UPRT Program builds on more than 25 years of experience delivering comprehensive UPRT solutions to military organizations, government agencies, airlines, corporate flight departments, and professional pilots worldwide. Through a progressive training architecture integrating academics, simulation, and on-aircraft experiences, APS develops resilient pilot competencies that support meaningful skill transfer to everyday flight operations.To learn more about the APS King Air Family UPRT Program, visit: https://apstraining.com/king-air ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS’s UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots’ upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS’s brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.

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