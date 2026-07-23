New Embraer Upset Training Program Targets Aviation's Leading Fatal Threat

APS launches aircraft-specific Embraer UPRT program to help pilots mitigate aviation's leading cause of fatal accidents, with training beginning at $4,795.

Meaningful learning happens when pilots can connect what they're practicing to their own operational environment...” — Paul 'BJ' Ransbury

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced the launch of its Embraer Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) Program, delivering a progressive training pathway built around the unique operating environment, mission profiles, and handling characteristics of Embraer business aircraft.Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I) remains the leading cause of fatal aviation accidents worldwide. While professional pilots receive exceptional training throughout their careers, upset events often develop under surprise, startle, and time pressure in situations that demand rapid recognition, sound judgment, and precise aircraft control. The APS Embraer Family UPRT Program is designed to help pilots build those competencies within the context of the aircraft they fly every day.Rather than treating upset recovery as a generic skill, the program incorporates Embraer-relevant operational considerations throughout the learning experience. Pilots explore how upset prevention and recovery principles apply to the performance, operating envelope, and mission demands commonly encountered during Embraer flight operations, helping bridge the gap between training and operational application."Meaningful learning happens when pilots can connect what they're practicing to their own operational environment," said Paul "BJ" Ransbury, CEO of APS. "Our Embraer Family UPRT Program places upset prevention and recovery into the context of Embraer operations, helping pilots build practical skills and confidence that translate directly to everyday flying."Training explores operational scenarios such as wake turbulence encounters, manual flight at altitude, approach and go-around loss-of-control risks, and other situations that can challenge pilot performance and aircraft control during normal business aviation operations.APS offers Embraer UPRT program options for individual pilots and flight departments, with programs beginning at $4,795.For more information about the APS Embraer Family UPRT Program, visit apstraining.com/embraer-uprt ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS (APS)We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home SafelyAviation Performance Solutions (APS) is the global leader in Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), with specialized expertise in Jet UPRT for professional pilots. Focused on reducing Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the leading cause of aviation fatalities, APS delivers a comprehensive training approach that blends academics, on-aircraft instruction, advanced simulation, and virtual reality. APS’s UPRT methodology has been validated through independently verified research showing significant improvements in pilots’ upset recognition, recovery performance, and resilience to startle and surprise in real-world training environments.Trusted by airlines, business aviation operators, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide, APS helps pilots build the skills and confidence needed to prevent and recover from in-flight upsets. APS’s brand promise reflects the high standard behind every training program: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.

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