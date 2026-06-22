APS Launches Citation Jet-Specific UPRT Offer to Help Pilots Prepare for Loss of Control Events

Citation Jet UPRT program limited-time offer: 1-day simulator program for $4,795 and fully creditable toward future on-aircraft training.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) today announced the launch of its Citation Jet Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) Program, a new aircraft family-specific training initiative designed to help Citation pilots better recognize, prevent, or recover from Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the number one fatal threat every pilot faces on every flight.Unlike traditional UPRT programs that apply a broad approach across multiple aircraft types, the APS Citation Jet UPRT Program incorporates Citation-specific operational scenarios, threat profiles, and learning objectives throughout its virtual reality, advanced simulation, and on-aircraft training platforms. The result is a unified, systematized training experience designed around the operational realities Citation pilots face every day."Most pilots are highly proficient at operating their aircraft within the normal flight envelope," said Paul "BJ" Ransbury, CEO of APS. "But loss of control events don't occur during normal operations. Our goal is to provide Citation pilots with relevant exposure, practical strategies, and progressively advanced training experiences that improve preparedness before they ever face that unexpected situation in the real world."The Citation Jet UPRT Program addresses operationally relevant threats encountered in Citation operations, including wake turbulence upsets, low-altitude go-around stalls, skidded stall scenarios, high-altitude manual handling challenges, and upset events involving Mach and compressibility effects.SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFERTo launch the Citation Jet UPRT Program, APS is offering a limited number of Founding Participant positions in its Citation Jet Simulator UPRT Program beginning at $4,795 per pilot, with preferred pricing available for crews and flight departments. Pilots who complete the simulator program during the launch period will receive full tuition credit toward a future integrated on-aircraft Citation UPRT program."We wanted to remove barriers for operators who may be exploring UPRT for the first time," said Ransbury. "This allows pilots and flight departments to begin with a Citation-focused simulator program, experience the value of advanced upset training firsthand, and then continue into more immersive training without losing their initial investment."For more information about the Citation Jet UPRT Program or to speak with a UPRT advisor, visit: apstraining.com/citation-jet-uprt

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