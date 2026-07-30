Hexaview Technologies Joins the OpenAI Partner Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY, — July 30th, 2026 — Hexaview Technologies , a global technology services firm specializing in data engineering, AI, and platform modernization for the financial services industry, today announced that it has completed onboarding into the OpenAI Partner Network.Membership in the network gives Hexaview's engineering and solutions teams structured access to OpenAI's technical and sales enablement resources, including foundational training, partner workflows, and platform guidance. The firm will use this access to deepen its internal capability around large language model architecture, applied AI implementation, and production-grade deployment patterns for regulated environments.The move builds on a broader investment thesis at Hexaview: that the firms winning the next decade in wealth management, trust administration, and fintech will be the ones that operationalize AI on top of clean, governed, well-architected data — not the ones that bolt it on."Enterprise AI fails far more often at the data and integration layer than at the model layer," said Ankit Agarwal , Founder & Chief Technology Officer at Hexaview Technologies. "Joining the OpenAI Partner Network gives our teams direct access to the enablement and technical depth we need to shorten that gap for clients. Our focus is unglamorous and deliberate: build the data foundation, design for governance and auditability from day one, and only then put intelligence on top of it. That is where measurable outcomes actually come from.""Our clients are not asking whether to adopt AI. They are asking who can implement it responsibly inside a regulated business," said Abhishek Talwar , Chief Executive Officer at Hexaview Technologies. "Our answer is the same as it has been for sixteen years: earn it in delivery. Every capability we add exists to make a client outcome more certain."Hexaview's AI and data practice currently supports registered investment advisors, wealth management platforms, trust and fiduciary firms, and fintech providers across North America and Europe.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a global technology services firm delivering data engineering, artificial intelligence, application modernization, and product engineering solutions to the financial services industry. Founded in 2010, the company partners with wealth management firms, registered investment advisors, trust and fiduciary companies, and fintech innovators to modernize core platforms and unlock measurable business value from data. Hexaview is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and a Microsoft partner, and was named to the AIFINTECH100 2026 list. Learn more at www.hexaviewtech.com

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