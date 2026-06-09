Hexaview Technologies is AWS Advanced tier Partner on AI for Regulated Industry

Hexaview joins an elite tier of AWS partners globally, cementing its leadership in delivering enterprise-grade solutions across North America.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hexaview Technologies, a fast-growing AI implementation and IT services firm specializing in regulated industries, today announced it has attained the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This recognition places Hexaview among a select group of technology partners globally who have demonstrated deep AWS technical expertise, a proven track record of client success, and an unwavering commitment to cloud innovation. The milestone is not a milestone — it is a statement of intent.What This Means: Credentialed to Compete at the Highest LevelAchieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is not an automatic upgrade — it requires rigorous validation of technical capabilities, certified professionals, demonstrated customer outcomes, and adherence to AWS best practices. For Hexaview, earning this badge reflects years of disciplined investment in cloud architecture, data engineering, and AI-native delivery models that genuinely solve the complexity facing enterprise clients in banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare.We did not pursue this designation to add a logo to our website. We pursued it because our clients deserve a partner who is held accountable to the highest standards — and AWS Advanced Tier is that standard.“This achievement reflects the collective grit, expertise, and client obsession of every person at Hexaview. We are humbled by the trust our clients place in us, and energized by the responsibility that comes with operating at this level. AWS Advanced Tier is not our destination — it is our launchpad.” Ankit [CTO], Hexaview TechnologiesWhy It Matters: A Structural Shift in How Regulated Industries Adopt Cloud & AIRegulated industries — particularly BFSI and Healthcare — face a paradox: the urgency to modernize is high, but the cost of getting it wrong is existential. Compliance mandates, data sovereignty concerns, and legacy infrastructure create friction that most IT vendors are ill-equipped to navigate. Hexaview was built precisely for this intersection.As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Hexaview now brings added validation to every engagement — from agentic AI implementations and cloud migrations to data platform builds and compliance-ready infrastructure deployments. Clients can move faster, knowing their cloud partner has been assessed and endorsed by AWS itself.What Sets Hexaview Apart: Not Just a Partner, a Force MultiplierIn a market crowded with AWS partners, Hexaview differentiates itself through a focused, outcomes-first approach:■ Industry-First Design: Every solution is architected with the compliance and risk models of BFSI and Healthcare at its core — not bolted on after the fact.■ AI-Native Delivery: Hexaview's ‘Legacy Insights’ agentic AI service suite brings intelligent automation to workflows that previously required heavy manual effort.■ US Market Depth: With growing operations serving North American enterprise clients, Hexaview combines global delivery efficiency with local market insight.■ Speed Without Sacrifice: The team's ability to move fast without cutting compliance corners is what keeps clients like wealth managers, FinTech firms, and health systems coming back.“We are deeply grateful to our clients, our teams, and our AWS partnership team for getting us here. This is as much their achievement as ours. What we promise in return is simple: we will keep raising the bar, keep investing, and keep delivering outcomes that matter.” Abhishek Talwar , CEO, Hexaview Technologies"Our early adoption of OpenClaw and NemoClaw positions us at the forefront of the agentic enterprise, giving us firsthand experience that helps AWS customers accelerate their own AI transformation" Kashi KS , CAIO, Hexaview TechnologiesAbout Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is an AI implementation and IT services company purpose-built for regulated industries. With deep expertise in BFSI, FinTech, and Healthcare, Hexaview delivers cloud architecture, data engineering, agentic AI solutions, and digital transformation services to enterprise clients across North America. Recognized on the FT Americas Fastest-Growing Companies list (back-to-back), Hexaview combines the agility of a specialized firm with the rigor of a trusted enterprise partner.Website: www.hexaviewtech.com LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hexaview-technologiesMedia Inquiries: marketing@hexaviewtech.com

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