Hexaview Technologies opensources jusBrandMax brand command center built for a world where AI makes the recommendation

An MIT-licensed tool to Track how Claude describes your brand, spot inaccuracies, and improve AI perception—open source.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of company is winning right now: AI-native by default, building workflows around large language models instead of bolting them on afterward. For these organizations and increasingly for everyone else, the buyer’s first question isn’t typed into a search bar. It’s asked an AI, and a single synthesized answer increasingly decides which products even make the shortlist. The brands that thrive in this shift are the ones that can see what the model says about them, and shape it. Hexaview Technologies today released jusBrandMax, an open-source tool that makes that conversation measurable. It scores how visible a brand is in Claude’s answers across six dimensions, i.e. presence, share of voice, prominence, sources, sentiment, and accuracy and turns them into a single report a team can act on.Why it mattersBuyers used to Google their options. Now they ask an AI and act on the one answer it gives. If your brand is missing that answer, or the model gets a fact wrong, you lose the deal before you ever knew it existed. jusBrandMax shows you what the AI is actually saying, so you can do something about it."This isn't a side project. It's how we think Hexaview should build going forward: ship the thing that's actually useful, open it up, and let the market check our work instead of taking our word for it," said Ankit Agarwal , Founder & CTO of Hexaview Technologies.What’s differentMost tools in this space stop at a dashboard and a bill. jusBrandMax does three things they don’t:It’s open, not closed. MIT-licensed and free, with zero runtime dependencies. It imports only the Node standard library. You can read exactly how every score is calculated, fork it, and host it yourself, instead of trusting a number you can’t inspect. Comparable tools are paid, closed platforms whose scoring isn’t open to inspection.It fixes, not just reports. When a report surfaces a gap say, a brand that appears when buyers ask for the “best CRM” but disappears on the earlier, problem-led questions that actually start a purchase, Claude drafts the fix in the same session. Publish it, re-run the report, and the lift is measured, not guessed.Your data stays yours. It runs on your own machine with your own API key. Nothing about your brand, your strategy, or your customers leaves the building.That design is deliberate. AI-native teams move fast precisely because they don’t rent their core capabilities or wait on a vendor roadmap. They read the methodology, host it themselves, and clear it through enterprise IT by inspection. Open source isn’t a feature of jusBrandMax; it’s the reason it fits the companies now setting the pace.“There used to be a #1 on Google to fight for. Now there’s just whatever the model says when nobody’s watching, so we built the tool to watch it, and made it open, because you should own what shapes your brand, not rent it,” said Ankit, who built jusBrandMax with Kashi “If Claude’s quietly telling buyers you don’t have a feature you’ve shipped, that’s not a vibe, that’s a lost deal,” added Kashi. “We made the fix free, and the code yours.”jusBrandMax is engine-agnostic by design: Claude is the default and the focus, but the same report runs against any OpenAI-compatible model, including local or internal ones for teams that keep data inside their own walls. The release reflects a broader conviction at Hexaview — that as AI-native organizations become the norm rather than the exception, the most useful tools will be the ones that put genuine, inspectable value directly in people’s hands: open and auditable over closed, owned over rented.jusBrandMax is available now on GitHub at github.com/Hexaview-Technologies-Pvt-Ltd/JusBrandMax, installable as a Claude Code plugin or as a connector for Claude Desktop.About Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a managed agentic services partner for regulated enterprises. The company deploys, operates, and manages AI agent fleets for financial services, healthcare, and government clients. The firm’s portfolio includes HAKI AI (agentic SDLC framework), Legacy Insights, and AI Pods – 3-person agentic execution units designed for rapid enterprise deployment. With a global engineering team of 450+, deep legacy modernization expertise, and an outcome-based delivery model, Hexaview is built for the complexity of regulated enterprise environments.jusBrandMax is an open-source initiative released under the MIT license, reflecting the company’s belief that the next wave of software will be AI-native and open by default.Learn more at hexaviewtech.com

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