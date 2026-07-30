HaiPay and DeepClick Partner to Link Ad Performance With Cross-Border Payment Settlement

Haipay - cross-border payment gateway

Partnership gives merchants selling into overseas markets a connected path from advertising click to settled funds.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HaiPay , a cross-border payment gateway, and DeepClick , a post-click optimization platform for Meta and TikTok advertisers, today announced a partnership covering merchants that sell into overseas markets. The two companies will connect DeepClick's traffic optimization tools with HaiPay's payment and settlement infrastructure, addressing two stages of the cross-border commerce cycle that merchants have typically had to solve through separate vendors.Customer acquisition costs on the major social advertising platforms have risen steadily for merchants selling across borders, which has put pressure on the return each click has to deliver. At the same time, the payment side of the same transaction is usually handled by a separate provider selected on different criteria, with its own onboarding, its own reporting and its own settlement cycle.Merchants expanding into overseas markets therefore tend to manage customer acquisition and payment collection as unrelated workstreams. Advertising spend is measured on click and conversion metrics, while payment acceptance, currency conversion and settlement are handled downstream by a provider with no visibility into how the traffic was acquired. The gap tends to surface as unexplained drop-off between reported ad conversions and reconciled revenue, leaving merchants to compare two sets of numbers that were never designed to reconcile with each other.Under the partnership, merchants using DeepClick's platform will be able to connect HaiPay as a payment provider. DeepClick works on the stage between the advertising click and the merchant's landing page, focusing on conversion recovery, audience re-engagement and returning-customer routing. HaiPay handles the stage that follows: card acquiring , local payment methods, currency conversion and payout. Because the two sit on either side of the checkout, the companies said merchants should be able to trace a single transaction across both stages rather than reconstructing it afterwards from two separate reports.HaiPay's published card processing starts at a blended 2.5% plus US$0.30 per transaction, with interchange-plus pricing available for qualifying volume and final pricing confirmed by quote based on market, volume and merchant profile. Cross-border and foreign exchange pricing is quote-confirmed rather than listed, which the company says reflects the variation in cost across markets and settlement currencies."Payment is where advertising spend either becomes revenue or does not," said Rey Lyu, Marketing Director at DeepClick. "Working with HaiPay means our merchants can follow a transaction from the click through to settlement instead of reconciling two systems that were never designed to talk to each other.""Merchants tell us their acquisition data and their payment data live in different places, and that gap is where margin gets lost," said YuanQiang Wu, Chief Executive Officer of HaiPay. "DeepClick's strength is the stage right before checkout. Ours starts at checkout. Connecting the two gives merchants a clearer view of what their traffic is actually worth."The companies said the integration will initially serve merchants in cross-border e-commerce, direct-to-consumer storefronts and digital goods, with additional market coverage to follow. Further technical integration work and regional rollout plans will be announced as they are completed.About DeepClickDeepClick is a post-click optimization platform for advertisers running campaigns on Meta and TikTok. Its products cover landing page routing, conversion recovery, audience re-engagement and returning-customer experiences, and are used by merchants selling into overseas markets. DeepClick Limited is based in Hong Kong.About HaiPayHaiPay is a cross-border payment gateway serving merchants that sell into international markets. Its services include card acquiring, local payment methods, currency conversion and payouts, delivered through a single integration. HaiPay Limited is based in Hong Kong. More information is available at haipay.net.Media ContactWeiJun Tang, Marketing LeadHaiPay Limitedjun@haipay.net+1-626-417-3037haipay.net

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