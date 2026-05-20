YACSS Expands SEO Content Platform With New Drafting and Publishing Tools

The new Listicle Builder writes complete "best of" comparison articles in minutes — putting your brand exactly where you want it in the rankings.

Recent additions include a Listicle Builder, a Local SEO project workflow, and expanded multi-cloud publishing across more than 25 providers.

AALBORG, DENMARK, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YACSS has rolled out a series of additions to its SEO content platform, extending both the types of content it can draft and the range of destinations it can publish to.The platform now supports publishing across more than 25 cloud and hosting providers from a single interface, including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Cloudflare R2, Backblaze, Netlify, Vercel, and GitHub. Recent feature additions include a Local SEO project workflow, the Mass Page Builder, and a new Listicle Builder The Listicle Builder drafts complete "best of" comparison articles — intro, per-item entries with ratings, a brand spotlight, conclusion, and FAQs — in a single run. The draft opens in a built-in editor where writers refine each section and align the content with their own testing before publishing."We have focused on two things: widening where users can publish, and speeding up the slow, repetitive parts of producing content," said Jesper Nissen of YACSS. "The new tools draft the structure; the writer keeps the judgment."The additions can now be found in YACSS. Usage guides for each feature are in the support section at YACSSAbout YACSSYACSS is an SEO platform developed with SEO experts across multiple markets. It automates the creation and deployment of SEO content across more than 25 cloud and hosting providers, supporting agencies, freelancers, and businesses. More information is available at https://yacss.site

Listicle Builder Workflow Tutorial

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