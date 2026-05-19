Epoxy Experts Expands Commercial Flooring Operations to Meet Rising Demand from Industrial, Cannabis, and Strata Sectors in British Columbia

Epoxy Experts Expands Commercial Flooring Operations to Meet Rising Demand from Industrial, Cannabis, and Strata Sectors in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BRITISK COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoxy Experts, a commercial flooring contractor serving British Columbia's Lower Mainland, has expanded its commercial services division in response to sustained demand from warehouse operators, pharmaceutical and nutritional manufacturers, licensed cannabis producers, aviation facility operators, and strata property managers across the region. The expansion builds on five years of commercial work and reflects broader shifts in the regional industrial and commercial real estate markets.Industrial vacancy rates across Metro Vancouver have remained tight in recent years, with new warehouse and logistics construction in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford continuing through 2026. Each new facility requires high performance flooring systems capable of withstanding forklift traffic, chemical exposure, and continuous operations, work that falls outside the capabilities of most general contractors and requires a specialized installation crew.Epoxy Experts has completed flooring projects ranging from 1,000 to 15,000 square feet across the Lower Mainland, including commercial kitchens, automotive service facilities, parking garages, pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, nutritional supplement processing facilities, aircraft hangars, airport ground service areas, and licensed cannabis production sites.The company's recently completed project, a 12,000 square foot logistics warehouse in Langley, was installed across three consecutive weekends to avoid disrupting the operator's two shift schedule. The applied system combined a moisture vapor barrier primer, a 100 percent solids epoxy basecoat, a polyurethane topcoat, and integrated anti slip additives, rated for 10 to 15 years of service under daily forklift traffic.Regulated production facilities form a second area of commercial demand. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, nutritional and supplement processors, and licensed cannabis producers operate under Health Canada oversight and Good Manufacturing Practice frameworks that mandate flooring systems meeting specific cleanability, chemical resistance, and surface continuity standards. Facilities cannot pass compliance inspections without flooring that meets these criteria, which has driven steady demand from operators bringing new facilities online or upgrading existing production environments.The flooring systems used in these environments share specifications with aviation work, where aircraft hangars and ground service areas require fuel resistance, chemical durability, and traffic ratings beyond standard commercial epoxy.Strata properties across the Lower Mainland represent a third source of commercial demand. Many parking garages and common areas built in the 1990s and early 2000s are now reaching the end of their original coating cycles. Property managers responsible for these buildings face the choice between repeated recoating with short cycle systems or transitioning to longer lasting polyurethane and polyaspartic systems that extend service life from five to seven years out to twelve to eighteen years."Most commercial flooring failures we encounter come from the wrong system being installed for the actual use case," said Gary Beesley, founder of Epoxy Experts. "A warehouse coating that lasts in a residential garage will fail in eighteen months under forklift traffic. Our work has focused on matching the right system to the operational reality of the facility, which is what the commercial market actually needs."The company has documented case studies across the verticals it serves and has invested in expanded crew capacity to support concurrent commercial projects through the 2026 peak construction season. Site assessments and quotes are provided at no cost to property managers, general contractors, and facility operators evaluating flooring work for the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027.About Epoxy Experts: Epoxy Experts is a commercial and industrial flooring contractor based in Surrey, British Columbia. The company designs and installs epoxy, polyurethane, and polyaspartic flooring systems for warehouse, industrial, pharmaceutical, nutritional manufacturing, aviation, commercial food service, automotive, cannabis, and strata applications across the Lower Mainland. Project documentation across all verticals served is available on the company's Instagram and website.

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